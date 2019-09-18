Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell has announced the promotions of Donald W. Clark, Zachary C. Grimes, Halsey M. Hoosier, W. Frederick Weldon and Spencer M. White, all to the rank of Lieutenant.
Lieutenant Clark is a graduate of Shelter Island High School in Shelter Island, NY. He joined the department in 2014 and currently resides in Mooresville. He is assigned to Engine 1 “B” Shift.
Lieutenant Grimes is a graduate of East Rowan High School and is from Faith. Grimes has over eleven years of service since joining the department in 2008 and he will be assigned to Engine 3 “C” Shift.
Lieutenant Hoosier is a graduate of East Davidson High School and a resident of Thomasville. He joined the department in 2012 and is assigned to Rescue Engine 2 “A” Shift.
Lieutenant Weldon is a graduate of Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach, VA. Weldon joined the department in 2016 after previously serving with the Norfolk Fire & Rescue department in Virginia. He currently resides in Lexington and will be assigned to Ladder 1 “C” Shift, also serving as the shift training officer.
Lieutenant White is a graduate of West Rowan High School and resides in Salisbury. White joined the department in 2012 and he will be assigned to Engine 3 “B” Shift.
All of the above promotions were effective Monday, September 9, 2019.
