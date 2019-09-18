Rowan United Way’s “Walk Into The Light” to bring mental illness, suicide out of the darkness

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A first of its kind of event will be held on Saturday morning in Salisbury. The idea is for the Walk Into The Light event to bring awareness to issues like suicide and mental health by literally walking from darkness into light.
“He was full of life, he had a lot of friends, he was funny," said event participant Janet Johnson, describing her son Philip.
The Phillip Johnson that his family knew, ceased to be fifteen years ago. Depression led to a diagnosis of Schizoaffective disorder that made Phillip into something his family couldn’t recognize.
“The psychotic delusions, paranoia, came into play, and that’s when it really got scary for him and for us," Janet said.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Schizoaffective disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized primarily by symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations or delusions, and symptoms of a mood disorder, such as mania and depression.
Many people with schizoaffective disorder are often incorrectly diagnosed at first with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Because schizoaffective disorder is less well-studied than the other two conditions, many interventions are borrowed from their treatment approaches, NAMI says.
Schizoaffective is relatively rare, with a lifetime prevalence of only 0.3%.
Philip Johnson took his own life last October. Since then, Janet has been speaking out about what happened to Philip. On Wednesday morning she spoke to a large group of City of Salisbury workers as part of the United Way campaign.
“Mental illness is cruel and to die by suicide because you felt like that’s the only way to get relief and that’s what happened to Philip," Janet added, "and I don’t wish that on anybody.”
Janet will be taking part in a special event Saturday morning called Walk Into The Light. Participants will begin before the sun is up and end in the light of the day, in the hopes of shining light on difficult issues.
“I just hope that people will be less afraid to talk about it," Janet said.
On Wednesday, the Rowan County United Way kicked off its annual campaign, setting a goal with the seemingly odd number of $1,525,963. The 963 represents the number of emergency responses in the first eight months of this year dealing with mental illness or suicide cases.
“The Walk Into the Light is designed to bring into the light the cases of mental health, suicide, and substance abuse plaguing our county," said campaign chairman Bob Parnell.
“I just wanted to tell my story so people would understand," Janet added.
The Walk Into The Light begins at 6:30 am on Saturday at the corner of East Fisher and South Main, and ends at the Wallace Educational Forum. A program will take place following the walk.
