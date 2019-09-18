NC transgender woman discovered in house fire ashes. Friend fears she was targeted.

CMPD has asked for anyone with information about the house fire and Walker’s death call 704-432-TIPS and ask to speak with Homicide Unit Detective Echols. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be sent via text message by texting the following number: 274637. When texting, start the message with the phrase “TIP372,” followed by the information for detectives to follow up on. Anonymous tips are accepted.