Man charged for secret peeping at store in Charlotte shopping center
By WBTV Web Staff | September 18, 2019 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 4:28 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man for secret peeping at a store in a Charlotte shopping center in June.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a store in the Stonecrest At Piper Glen Shopping Center on Rea Road on June 6, 2019 around 1 p.m.

Officers responded to investigate a secret peeping incident where it was reported the man criminally took inappropriate photos of the victim.

As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Andrew McKenzie was charged with felony secret peeping.

No further information was released.

