Man charged for secret peeping at store in Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man for secret peeping at a store in a Charlotte shopping center in June.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at a store in the Stonecrest At Piper Glen Shopping Center on Rea Road on June 6, 2019 around 1 p.m.
Officers responded to investigate a secret peeping incident where it was reported the man criminally took inappropriate photos of the victim.
As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Andrew McKenzie was charged with felony secret peeping.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.