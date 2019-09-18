Local volunteer firefighter recovering after suffering broken bones in car crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A local volunteer firefighter is recovering after suffering broken bones in a severe car accident on Sunday.
According to the Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department, firefighter Spencer Willis was involved in a very severe crash where he suffered numerous broken bones and bruises.
The department says Willis has a long recovery ahead of him, and are asking the public help and donate to him and his family during this time.
If you are interested in donating, you can visit the GoFundMe page here.
Fire officials said in an update that Willis has had the breathing tube removed and he has stood up and walked as he continues to go through the recovery process.
“One step at a time brother Willis. One step at a time,” a Facebook post from the department read.
