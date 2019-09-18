Dan Bishop sworn into Congress in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - Republican Dan Bishop was officially sworn in as the congressman for North Carolina’s ninth district Tuesday night in Washington D.C.
Bishop won the special election for the seat last week.
The seat for NC’s ninth congressional district went empty for 256 days, longer than any other time in its history. But on Tuesday night, the new congressman took his place and political experts say the clouds of scandal hanging over the district are beginning to break.
“I’m eager to get to it, but I’m humbled by the responsibility,” Bishop said.
Bishop says his first priority is finding solutions for constituents who call in to the office with real-world problems. His policy goals will become clearer when he lands on a committee, where lawmakers get into topics ranging from transportation to the environment.
“I’m prepared to contribute, when the opportunity arises I’ll be ready,” Bishop said.
The seat almost went to 2018′s Republican candidate Mark Harris, but the North Carolina State Board of elections refused to send him to D.C. after evidence of election fraud came to light.
The campaigns to win this seat spanned 27 months, and they’ll likely start again soon as candidates who want a shot have to file their paperwork by Dec. 20.
