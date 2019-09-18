Cooler and drier air is finally here, but it won’t last long

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures are struggling to reach the upper 70s today under mostly cloudy skies.
We’ll experience gradual clearing through the evening and overnight hours allowing our temperatures will fall into the upper 50s across the Piedmont and upper 40s in the mountains.
Sunshine skies and dry conditions will dominate over the next several days with slightly below-average highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday, before rebounding to the warm 80s Saturday and Sunday. But don’t get used to the fall-like feel - lower 90s are expected as we head back to work next week.
In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto is expected to pass north of Bermuda today, while Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the central Atlantic. Jerry will have to be watched, as it is forecast to gain strength over the next few days and gradually push northwest – generally toward the United States – by early next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
