Concord Police and Fire – Unified in educating and enforcing child passenger safety seat laws

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - This week is NC’s Child Passenger Safety Week, and Concord Police and Fire are utilizing this campaign to help educate the community. However, the City of Concord has a unified passion for child passenger safety laws, according to Allyson Sigmon of the Concord Fire Department.
Concord Fire Station 3, 100 Warren Coleman Blvd, is a permanent check station, every Monday from 10 am – 2 pm, with over 30 certified CPS technicians.
While the Concord Police Department Public Safety Traffic Unit routinely focuses on child seat restraint violations, as injuries sustained in car crashes are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13.
The Police Department promotes education/awareness in addition to official enforcement during contact with violators.
