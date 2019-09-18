Caught on camera: Tenn. officers save man who tries to jump off bridge

September 18, 2019 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated September 18 at 6:17 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Knox County officers were able to save the life of a man who was trying to jump off a bridge, and it was captured on a body camera.

Officials said in a Facebook post that Officer Brian Rehg encountered the man on April 8 on a bridge on Pleasant Ridge Road.

Officer Rehg, along with Knoxville Police Department Lt. Chris McCarter, grabbed and held onto the young man just seconds before he went over the bridge.

Sheriff Tom Spangler would like to commend our very own TANGO ”Traffic Unit” Officer, Brian Rehg for his efforts in saving the life of a young man that attempted to jump off a bridge on Pleasant Ridge Road On April 8, 2019. Officer Rehg along with KPD Lt. Chris McCarter grabbed and held onto the young man just seconds before he went over the bridge. Because of their vigilance and quick actions the young man is alive today. Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others. Thank you gentlemen for your continued hard work and dedication to Knoxville and Knox County!

Sheriff Tom Spangler said in the post: “Because of their vigilance and quick actions the young man is alive today.”

Spangler added: “Both Lt. McCarter and Officer Rehg are true local heroes, not just because of this one incident but because they continue to risk their lives daily for the safety of others.”

