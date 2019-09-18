Carolina Panthers team up with JCSU to tackle diversity

“It gives the student an opportunity to see a wide variety of opportunities out there in sports,” NFL Senior Vice President of Partnership Development and Operations Kimberly Fields said. “And to hear directly from the people who are doing the jobs everyday. I think the only way you believe you can do something sometimes is to see it being done by people who look like you and it is fortunate that we all were able to come together today and provide that opportunity for the students at Johnson C. Smith University.”