Break-in near Burke County schools leads to lockdown and arrest

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Samuel Hensley didn’t talk to reporters as he was led to jail on Wednesday. He didn’t say much to investigators either, according to Sheriff Steve Whisenant.
Deputies believe they do have the right suspect in a morning break-in that led to lockdowns at two schools.
“He fits the description to a T,” said Whisenant.
Deputies were called out to Pete Brittian Road just after 8 a.m. when a homeowner said their house was being broken into, with them inside.
Witnesses say as the suspect left the house, and deputies started to arrive, the crook dropped what he had stolen and took off. He was spotted going into some woods and then tracked to the crawl space of a home.
All this was happening within 100 yards of the Liberty Middle School property as well as that of Patton High School.
A neighbor thought she heard shots after the suspect went into some woods.
As a precaution, both schools were put on soft lockdown and deputies were stationed outside each one.
The crawl space at the home was surrounded and after authorities called for a police canine unit to come to the scene, Hensley crawled out and gave up. No weapon was found.
He has been charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny. He was jailed under a bond of $30,000.
The sheriff says there have been several break-ins in that neighborhood and Hensley will be looked at as possibly being involved in those cases as well.
As for the shots being fired, authorities are looking into that but the sheriff thinks the sound may not have been gunfire.
