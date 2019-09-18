Big heat out, cool temps in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you step outdoors today, you’ll notice a real fall-feel to the air.
After reaching 94° - yet again – in Charlotte Tuesday, we’ll settle back into the upper 70s today under mostly sunny skies. The humidity level will sink today as well and that will be a theme right through the upcoming weekend.
After a pleasant evening, overnight lows will drop into the comfortable 50s for most neighborhoods. Sunshine will dominate over the next several days with slightly below-average highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday, before rebounding to the warm 80s Saturday and Sunday.
In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto is expected to pass north of Bermuda today, while Tropical Storm Jerry has formed in the central Atlantic. Jerry will have to be watched, as it is forecast to gain strength over the next few days and gradually push northwest – generally toward the United States – by early next week.
Hope you have a hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
