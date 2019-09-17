Train hits ATV in Charlotte, one person seriously injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after a train struck an ATV in Charlotte late Monday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident on Camden Road around 9 p.m.
Officers responded to a call that an ATV was on the tracks when it was struck by a train.
The rider was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.
The Charlotte Area Transit System tweeted, stating that the LYNX Blue Line service is modified “due to a train making contact with a private passenger vehicle near East/West Station.”
There’s no word on how the ATV ended up on the tracks, or anything else surrounding the situation.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.