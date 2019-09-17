Susan G. Komen unveils $26 million investment in metastatic breast cancer research

(WBTV) - Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, announced $26 million in funding for new research projects that focus on metastatic breast cancer.
The funding will aid in developing new, more-effective treatments, and addressing disparities in breast cancer outcomes.
2019′s grant slate focuses on the organization goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent by 2026.
“In order to save more lives, we must address the main cause of breast cancer deaths: metastatic breast cancer,” said George Sledge, Susan G. Komen’s co-Chief Scientific Advisor, M.D., Professor of Medicine, and Chief of the Division of Oncology in the Department of Medicine at Stanford University.
“We are pleased to be able to support research aimed at preventing breast cancers from metastasizing (spreading) and developing new, more effective treatments for metastatic disease,” added Komen’s co-Chief Scientific Advisor, Jennifer Pietenpol, Ph.D., Executive Vice President for Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Director of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, the B.F. Byrd Jr. Professor of Molecular Oncology, and Professor of Biochemistry and Otolaryngology at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
More than an estimated 154,000 women in the U.S. are living with metastatic breast cancer, the most advanced stage of breast cancer that has spread outside the breast, often to the brain, bones, liver and lungs.
Currently, there is no cure for metastatic breast cancer, and it is responsible for almost all the 42,000 breast cancer deaths in the U.S. each year.
Among the 60 grants Komen awarded, 38 are focused on better understanding and treating metastatic breast cancer. Grants were also given to researchers who are developing new therapies for breast cancer.
“Breast cancer does not affect everyone equally and with the grants we’re funding this year, we’re moving closer to new therapies for aggressive forms of cancer, understanding why treatment doesn’t work in some patients and making sure everyone has access to the care they need,” said Paula Schneider, CEO, Susan G. Komen.
Komen’s total research investment in breast cancer is now more than $1 billion since opening its doors in 1982. Komen’s investment in research focused on metastatic breast cancer is now $210 million.
