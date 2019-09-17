September 17th: Adam Kincaid. The ups-and-downs of a summer.

“We’ve had lots of ups and downs the past few months,” mom Kim said. “Adam had major surgery in June to remove his entire left lung, some lymph nodes, and repair the pulmonary artery (all which were consumed by the tumor). He has been steadily fighting since then. His last scan in July showed good things, mainly about his tumors decreasing in size with no new growth. He experienced minimal side effects from the chemo and radiation treatments… until this past cycle when he took a pretty hard hit.”