Residents pack commission meeting dealing with proposed solar farm

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 150 residents packed the Rowan County Commission meeting on Monday to hear about a proposed solar farm that could be built west of Salisbury.
The proposal was presented by China Grove Solar, and would involve the building of a 65 megawatt (AC), 400 acre solar farm along sections of the 700-2300 Block of Neel Rd., 5000 Block of Sherrills Ford Rd., and the 200 - 500 Block of Old Bradshaw Rd.
China Grove Solar will request a conditional use permit to allow for the solar farm on land that is primarily zoned rural agricultural.
Many residents are opposed to the project, citing the size of the solar farm, property values, and aesthetics for the area. Approximately 200 acres of trees would be taken down to make room for the project, according to a representative of the applicant.
Following a long presentation, commissioners decided to take up the issue again on October 21. Commissioners could decide to approve the request as presented, approve the request with modifications, or deny the request.
