Police: 1 in custody, 1 hurt following shooting at Fayetteville State University

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville police are investigating after a shooting on the campus of Fayetteville State University.
At this time, police say one person is in custody and one person was shot.
Earlier reports claimed an active shooter was on campus, but police have since dispelled that report.
A lockdown was put in place while authorities conducted preliminary investigations. That lockdown has since been lifted.
Police do not know what prompted the shooting. There is no word on the condition of the victim.
