Odor forces evacuation at elementary school in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools elementary school in Mint Hill was evacuated due to an odor Tuesday morning.
The incident happened before 8:40 a.m. at Lebanon Road Elementary School on Lebanon Road off Lawyers Road. Firefighters, Medic and other emergency personnel responded to the school and all students and staff were evacuated for just under an hour.
Around 9:40 a.m., the evacuees were allowed back into the building, but were confined to the gym while crews cleared the school.
Within ten minutes, officials said the school had been cleared and students were allowed to resume classes.
There’s no word on what caused the odor or if any injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.