Nearly 10,000 drivers a day will need another way into York County - for six months

Pole Branch will close between the S.C. 274 split and Fewell Road. The 2.5-mile detour involves turning right onto Fewell Road and left onto S.C. 274 for drivers coming into Lake Wylie. For drivers heading across Catawba Creek into Belmont, it’s the reverse. There are connecting North Carolina roads, such as Union New Hope for drivers who want to stay on 274 heading farther into Gaston County.