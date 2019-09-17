Man injured, 2 dogs killed in Caldwell County fire

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is injured and two dogs are dead after a fire in Caldwell County Monday afternoon.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire, that happened on Hubbard Street late in the afternoon.
Firefighters got to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and found the man trying to rescue those dogs. Unfortunately, he couldn’t.
The man took in so much smoke, officials sent him to be checked out at the hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Damage to the home is extensive, but there’s no word on what caused the fire.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.