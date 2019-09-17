Man dies after car runs off road, flips in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A single car accident in Catawba County overnight left a car flipped over alongside the road and its driver deceased.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol reports that the accident occurred off of Scronce Road and involved a Hyundai Elantra that ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and became airborne before striking several trees.
Passerby at the scene called authorities shortly after spotting the unoccupied vehicle around 7:00 a.m. Upon arriving at the site, a trooper was able to locate the body of Brandon Eugene Scronce, 30, nearby. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Initial reports have determined that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and likely had been driving at an excessive speed.
