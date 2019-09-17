Last day of high heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be day number 73 of 90° or better in Charlotte…it’s been a long, hot summer! But, today will also be the last day of 90° or better…at least for a while.
Following today’s 92°, the first real taste of Autumn air arrives in the Carolinas on Wednesday.
As for rain, the chance increases slightly to about 20% late today and there may be a lingering shower or two overnight into Wednesday morning. That’s about it. This is a major front in terms of cool weather, but not a huge rain-maker.
By Wednesday, cooler air from the north will settle in. High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be mainly in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. That’s actually a little below average for this time of year. On top of the cooler temperatures, a refreshing drop in the humidity will stick around right through the weekend, though we will warm back into the 80s Saturday and Sunday.
In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto is a strong category one storm well off the north Florida coast today. It is forecast to strengthen a bit over the next couple of days, but continue to move out to sea and away from the United States. It is no threat to the Carolinas at this point.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.