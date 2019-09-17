KomenCLT: Why a baseline mammogram matters. Ask Michelle Adams.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ladies. You know how doctors tell you to get a baseline mammogram? That first one? Its goal is to get a basic picture of what healthy breasts look like, so doctors have something to compare to as you get older?
Mm-hmmm. That’s what doctors told Michelle Adams. “Go get a baseline mammogram.” She was 36. Young. Exceptionally healthy. Two boys, at the time ages 3 and 5.
Only hers came back showing Stage I breast cancer.
After surgery, four rounds of chemo (nasty Red Devil), six weeks of daily radiation and five years of hormone therapy, I’m thrilled to say Michelle – who in full disclosure has turned into a close personal friend over the years – is cancer-free.
But, what a journey. Discovered on her first mammogram.
Michelle is an amazing woman in a thousand ways, but her attitude while fighting is what is worth noting as we get closer and closer to “Race for the Cure” this year.
Even after diagnosed -- especially after diagnosed -- Michelle was determined to keep her life as normal as possible. She even worked full-time through treatments.
“Everything I did was either focusing on my health, spending time with my family, or working,” she said. “I needed ‘normal’ to help offset the very abnormal that was happening inside me."
Michelle knows she’s lucky her cancer was caught early.
"The doctor who prescribed me a baseline at age 36 saved my life,” she said. “I wouldn’t have been alive four years later if we hadn’t caught it.”
Michelle now serves on the Board of Directors for Susan G. Komen Charlotte, working to help others and support research. And – yeah! – Michelle recently signed up for our WBTV News #TeamMolly. Join her. Join us. Join any team, as long as you get out. The first Saturday in October is what I always call the best morning in Charlotte all year.
SIGN UP HERE >> http://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2019
(Sidebar: You can walk. Run. Push a baby stroller. Do zero activity and simply come out to cheer us on. Just go to the link and click “Join the Team.” Once you register, I’ll be in touch.)
Countdown is on…..
- Molly
