It’s the final afternoon of 90°+ heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After high temperatures reach the lower 90s across the Charlotte metro area this afternoon, expect noticeably cooler and drier in the days to follow.
A cold front’s southward passage through our region over the next 24 hours will usher in this change in air mass. Scattered showers in the mountains and foothills are possible with isolated rain chances expected across the Piedmont both today and tomorrow.
Wednesday highs will fall well below seasonal averages as they will struggle to reach mid-to-upper 70s under gradually clearing skies. High temperatures will slowly climb to the mid-80s as the weekend arrives. High pressure over the region will also give away low humidity and dry conditions for the foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto continues to intensity as it moves further east away from the U.S. East Coast. Humberto could become a major hurricane late tonight or Wednesday morning before the center of the storm center of the storm passes just to the north of Bermuda Wednesday night.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
