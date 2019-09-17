Group meets to discuss how to honor UNC Charlotte students killed in tragic shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group appointed by UNC Charlotte’s chancellor called the “Niner Nation Remembrance Commission” met with students and staff for the first time, Monday night.
This group is charged with coming up with the best way to remember Reed Parlier and Riley Howell, two students who were killed in an on-campus shooting at the school’s Kennedy building in April. The commission will also decide what to do with the classroom where this happened.
First, the commission is soliciting feedback from the community, including listening sessions with staff and students, like the one on Monday.
“It was hard at first, but I’m definitely healing and getting better,” Megan Beach said.
Beach is one of the students who was in the classroom where the young men were shot and killed, and other students were hurt. She came to Monday night’s meeting, hoping to help figure out how to best honor those students.
“To represent the classmates of mine who didn’t make it out of the room that day,” she said.
The group took ideas from Beach, and others, including the petition to name a new athletic building after the students.
“Using their last names on the building, personally I think that’s one of the best ways to remember them,” one student at the meeting said.
There are ideas of a statue, or other physical memorial on campus.
Still, much of the conversation turned to what will become of the classroom where the shooting happened – right now, it sits unused.
“It will always be a room where two of my classmates took their last breaths,” Beach told the commission.
Some teachers want to see students return to the Kennedy building.
“I hope we can infuse it with joy,” one of them told the commission. “With life, the memories, the positive things, because I don’t want evil to win.”
Many can’t imagine it going back to being a classroom.
“It’s a very emotional thing,” another teacher added. “I don’t think I can go in there and teach my students without thinking of what happened..”
Some there Monday night suggested turning the room itself into a memorial for Reed and Riley.
“An area that shares both Riley and Reed’s interests,” one student suggested.
“That room’s always going to have some kind of emotion to it,” Beach said. “That some people aren’t really going to be able to get over.”
This is just the beginning for this commission. They are having listening sessions throughout the week, and sending out an online survey on Monday. The group says it will also meet one on one with Reed and Riley’s families, to get their input, as well as possibly sitting down with other students who were hurt in the shooting.
