First look at dogs -- and new puppies -- rescued from possible dog fighting in York County

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday WBTV got a look for the first time at some of the dogs rescued out of what may have been a dog fighting ring.
They were found in York County hard on McConnells Highway restrained by car axels in the ground
There were 42 dogs rescued out of that yard where they were ill treated
Anthonio Orr allegedly had these dogs tied up to car axels dug into the ground.
The South Carolina Solicitors office says now he's charged with 2 counts of dog fighting or baiting and one count of ill treatment of animals.
York County Sheriff’s office says Orr is out on bond now.
These pups were little when they were taken from the yard.
These pups were born in the animal control office sine their mom was rescued from the yard.
“When you have animals that come from situations such as these, this is the opportunity we live for. To change an animals life and watch it grow and flourish in front of you, there is no better feeling than that. It’s why we come to work every day," said Bobbie Comer, supervisor of York County Animal Control.
Animal control says these dogs are still being rehabilitated.
They are being evaluated and then will likely go on to rescues where they may be able to be adopted by some of you at home.
The solicitors office says a court date is still being set.
