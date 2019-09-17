Firefighter accused of secretly recording teen girl in bathroom in Rowan County

Christopher Joe Sebastian (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 17, 2019 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 11:30 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A firefighter in Rowan County was arrested Sunday after he was accused of secretly recording a young girl in the bathroom, according to a report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Joe Sebastian, 43, is charged with felony secretly peeping into a room occupied by a female. According to the arrest report, the victim is a 14-year-old girl with whom Sebastian was acquainted.

Sebastian is employed as a firefighter with the Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department, the report states.

After his arrest, Sebastian was placed under a $25,000 secured bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

No further information has been released.

