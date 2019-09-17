Family dogs put down after eighth confirmed rabies case in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say two family dogs in Gaston County have been put down after the eighth confirmed rabies case of 2019.
According to Gaston County Police, the Animal Care and Enforcement unit received a call from a home on Wade Street in Belmont on Sunday around 7 p.m.
The call was in reference to possible rabid animal. Two family dogs fought with a raccoon and the raccoon was killed during the encounter.
The raccoon specimen tested positive for rabies on Tuesday. This represents the eighth confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.
The family dogs did not have the required rabies vaccinations, and as a result, were euthanized due to the rabies exposure.
“The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stress the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all of your pet’s health and safety as well as the health and safety of their owners and community,” a press release read.
No further information was released.
