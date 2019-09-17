Cornelius town leaders talk future of public education, potential split with CMS

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cornelius town leaders heard a report Monday night from the group tasked with examining the future of public education in northern Mecklenburg County.
Representatives from the Cornelius Educational Optional Study Commission spoke to members of the Cornelius Board of Commissioners. The education commission was created to analyze future public education options for students in northern Mecklenburg County.
North Charlotte, Davidson, Cornelius, and Huntersville are currently part of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. However, town leaders in Cornelius fear overcrowding issues will arise in schools in the northern part of the county if changes aren’t made.
“I think it’s past time to have something ironed out. We are beyond the point of addressing our true student needs within the classroom,” said Jon Higgins, chair of the Cornelius Educational Optional Study Commission.
Higgins and other members of the commission spoke about five options the elected leaders could choose from in deciding how to better the northern schools. The options include, doing nothing, partnering with CMS, opening and operating municipal charter schools, partnering with existing charter schools, and creating a new Local Education Area (LEA).
While there was discussion Monday night about potentially creating a new district, Higgins said it would be very hard to make happen.
“I think it’d be extremely, extremely hard to pull that off. It’s a political hot potato. I do not see that happening with the legislature,” said Higgins.
Kurt Naas, a Cornelius town commissioner, explained to his colleagues Monday night that state legislation would need to be approved before a new district could be a created. He said this hasn’t happened in decades.
Cynthia D’ovidio, a Cornelius resident and mother, attended Monday night’s meeting because she is worried about the state of the schools her children attend.
“I’m concerned about the over amount of students at school right now and the quality of education in Cornelius,” D’ovidio told WBTV.
She feels CMS has shafted the schools in the northern part of the county.
“We didn’t get any money in the bond and we need buildings. We need things now,” said D’ovidio.
No final decisions have been made regarding how elected leaders in the northern part of the county will address their education concerns. Higgins thinks they need to act sooner rather than later.
“Students are getting a good quality education, but it could be better,” he explained.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.