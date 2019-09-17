Lockdown lifted at Cleveland Community College after threat made to student on campus

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, officials received word around 1:49 p.m. of a threat made by someone against one of the students who is currently on campus. (Source: Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 17, 2019 at 3:49 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 4:23 PM

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland Community College says the lockdown has been lifted after a reported threat against a student on campus caused the lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, officials received word around 1:49 p.m. of a threat made by someone against one of the students who was currently on campus. The school was then placed on lockdown.

Later, the school updated the post and said that the situation had been resolved and the campus is now cleared.

School officials said they will issue an official statement on the situation.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

