Catawba College, Bar Association to sponsor forum on 3rd branch of government

Justice Timmons-Goodson is the first African-American woman to sit on the state’s Supreme Court, having been appointed to the court in 2006 and then elected that same year. She previously served as a District Court judge and on the state’s Court of Appeals, and currently serves as vice chair of the United States Commission on Civil Rights. She was President Barack Obama’s nominee for a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2016.