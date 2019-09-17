Cabarrus County, Concord and Kannapolis hoping residents will “Recycle Right”

When well-meaning residents put non-recyclable items in their recycling cart or bin, it causes contamination of the recycling mix. That means local material recovery facilities must spend more time and money to sort out the rising levels of non-recyclables and trash. Foreign countries that were previously a market for poorly sorted U.S. recyclables have tightened quality standards. Recyclables now need to be cleaner to meet the new international quality requirements or, better yet, be redirected for use by domestic manufacturers with similar high-quality standards.