‘Beers & Burpees’ raises awareness with fun, boot-camp style workout

Over 1500 participants from over 55 local gyms are expected to attend the 9th annual “Beers & Burpees” fundraising event in Charlotte. Since 2011, the fun, boot-camp style workout has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the local non-profit, Dream On 3.
WBTV and Molly Grantham have partnered with Dream On 3, a foundation to help make sports dreams come true for children with special needs, for the past several years. We feature those Dream on 3 stories on WBTV News.
WBTV is proud to partner with this year’s “Beers & Burpees” event. WBTV’s Alex Giles will emcee several “dream reveals” for Dream on 3 this year.
The event includes a live band from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a craft beer garden, food trucks, and free kids activities.
Price for a team of 2 is $120 and includes 6 beers, t-shirts, and more.
For more information or to register, visit the official event site.
