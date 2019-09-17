‘Beers & Burpees’ raises awareness with fun, boot-camp style workout

The annual fundraising event happens on September 21, 2019

"Beers and Burpees" is an annual charity event, benefiting the Dream on 3 foundation to help children with special needs. (Source: Beers and Burpees 2018)
By Matthew Chandler | September 17, 2019 at 8:36 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 8:38 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -

Over 1500 participants from over 55 local gyms are expected to attend the 9th annual “Beers & Burpees” fundraising event in Charlotte. Since 2011, the fun, boot-camp style workout has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the local non-profit, Dream On 3.

WBTV and Molly Grantham have partnered with Dream On 3, a foundation to help make sports dreams come true for children with special needs, for the past several years. We feature those Dream on 3 stories on WBTV News.

WBTV is proud to partner with this year’s “Beers & Burpees” event. WBTV’s Alex Giles will emcee several “dream reveals” for Dream on 3 this year.

The event includes a live band from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., a craft beer garden, food trucks, and free kids activities.

Price for a team of 2 is $120 and includes 6 beers, t-shirts, and more.

For more information or to register, visit the official event site.

