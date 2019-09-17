Area school students paint ‘Turtles’ to install on track for Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ will have a decidedly local look when the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race weekend gets underway on Sept. 27.
Students at Beverly Hills STEM Elementary, Independence High, Griffin Middle, Patriots Elementary, Wolf Meadow Elementary and Celeste Henkel Elementary schools recently engaged in an art project like no other – and with tangible results on which they’ll see drivers race.
Students painted red, white and blue six-inch-high steel strips that are installed along the 17 turns of the ROVAL™. The strips, coined “turtles” by Dale Earnhardt Jr. last year, give drivers a point of reference when navigating the corners around the 2.28-mile course. The turtles are being installed heading into the race weekend.
“Many of the students were fascinated by the fact that it was really part of the race track,” said Samantha Schwoeble, the art teacher at Patriots Elementary in Harrisburg. “One student said she hopes Kyle Busch runs over it. She is a huge fan and was excited that she was painting something (his car) may actually touch.”
