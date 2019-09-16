Two injured in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently investigating a shooting in west Charlotte in which two people have reportedly been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Medic has confirmed that one individual suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting off of Alice Avenue. A second patient has been transported from the scene and was later said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries as well.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
