Two injured in west Charlotte shooting

(Source: Dakota, Michael)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 16, 2019 at 1:11 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 1:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is currently investigating a shooting in west Charlotte in which two people have reportedly been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Medic has confirmed that one individual suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting off of Alice Avenue. A second patient has been transported from the scene and was later said to be suffering from life-threatening injuries as well.

No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.

