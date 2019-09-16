Two dead in Caldwell County domestic incident

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people found dead at a Caldwell County home Sunday have been identified as 54-year-old James Lee Webb and 48-year-old Maxine Farmer Webb.
Investigators were called to a home on Pigtail Road in Lenoir Sunday after family members weren’t able to get in contact with the residents. James Webb and Maxine Webb were both found inside dead with gunshot wounds.
Investigators say James Webb shot Maxine Webb with a rifle before turning the gun on himself.
