Trooper seriously injured in crash, driver charged with DWI

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A trooper is seriously injured after being involved in a DWI crash Sunday evening.
The crash happened around 10:12 p.m. on NC 115 near Damascus Church Road and the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department. Troopers say a 2005 Buick Lacrosse crossed the center line on NC 115 and collided with a patrol vehicle head-on.
Trooper Barnes, 31, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Buick was also hospitalized with serious injuries and has been charged with Driving While Impaired.
Barnes is a 5-year veteran of the State Highway Patrol.
