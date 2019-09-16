Thoughts to family of Julie Stone today - One year later. #KomenCLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Julie Stone, and her great friend Kate Powers.
Two years ago, Julie was on our "Race for the Cure" team. She was fighting, bald and inspired. The next sentence isn't easy to type but it's the truth: One year ago today, Julie died from breast cancer.
Kate was at last year's Race, running and crying and cheering in memory of Julie.
A week ago, Kate wrote down her raw feelings. She said it’s not supposed to rhyme and has never been published. She's never, in fact, shown anyone. But she asked if it could be shared today as a way to honor Julie's beautiful spirit.
Of course.
Kate is signed up to get out there October 5th, once again for her friend. If you’d like to join our WBTV News #TeamMolly as well, we’d love to have you. Please go here >> http://tinyurl.com/TeamMolly2019.
But first, read this:
by: Kate Powers
She walked to wear pink.
She walked with pride as a survivor.
She was diagnosed metastatic and immediately became more of a fighter.
She walked for hope yet had days RIDDLED with fear.
She passed through that finish line wondering if she’d make it to next year.
She didn’t walk for attention, she walked with a purpose.
She didn’t hope for a cure.
No, she walked TO DEMAND ONE.
She had tears when it was finally time.
THROUGH EXHAUSTED EYES SHE ASKED FOR ONE MORE NIGHT AT HOME.
She didn’t just walk for today, she walked for all the people who could be diagnosed the same exact way.
Her story is real, and now a part of mine.
We aren’t walking in fear, we walk for her life, yours and mine.
There isn’t a cure and no one knows why --
But I pray this walk changes that before others say goodbye.
Her memory lives on and We miss her everyday.
When at this walk, she’s here in a big way.
There aren’t words to describe the pain and the loss this disease created --
That's why I walk.
For her and so many others:
Women, Men, Fathers and Mothers.
I walk because that is all I can do to continue the FIGHT for a cure that in my lifetime I’ll see through.
Thoughts today to all those who know and love Julie.
