Santiago Strong: Third grader fighting brain tumor ditches wheelchair to lead school run

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster County third grader is fighting a rare and aggressive brain tumor called DIPG that interferes with nearly all bodily functions.
It’s been 11 months since Santiago Buther was diagnosed, but neither he nor his community show any sign of backing down from the fight.
“Santiago Strong, Every Day, Every Day, Every Day,” shouted some of Santiago’s classmates during our visit to Van Wyck Elementary School.
Any visitor is likely to see “Santiago Strong” on shirts and bracelet in the classrooms, the hallways and even the front office.
“Anytime you have a collective group of people rallying around one specific cause- there’s power in that,” said Steven Puckett, Principal of Van Wyck Elementary.
That power recently came to life at the school’s annual fun run. That’s when 8-year-old Santiago Buther led the first lap with his family. Santiago pulled himself out of his wheelchair to do it.
“It was very emotional,” said Cynthia Buther, Santiago’s mom. “The moment the wheelchair came out with him, it was like time stood still-- you could hear everyone just gasped. There wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd.”
Cynthia, Santiago, and Santiago’s dad Eric talked to us about the moment via Skype because they had to leave shortly after the run to get Santiago to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He’s undergoing another clinical trial in hopes for a cure for DIPG. He spent months at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. While he saw some progress through radiation and a clinical trial there, that trial was ultimately unsuccessful.
“We’re almost a year in and that’s a badge of honor in some of these circles,” said Eric. “We’re just always fighting, so there’s not a time where we get to stop unfortunately, but on the good end we’ve seen the best from it.”
The Buthers say part of that “best” is the love from their community. Neighbors, classmates, and teachers have rallied around the family since last November and the moment when Santiago got to lead the first lap of the fun run is at the top.
“It’s is probably the greatest moment I’ve ever seen physically and probably the proudest moment I’ve ever had as a father,” said Eric.
“What really got me is towards the end, when Eric bent down and kissed [Santiago] on the head, I lost it at that point,” said Principal Puckett.
They are moments the Buther family and their greater Van Wyck family are holding on as Santiago undergoes this latest clinical trial. Everyone at the school wants their friend to know they’re still cheering him on.
“When Santiago sees the story let him know I’m working on my dance moves,” said Puckett as he bust a move. “Something like that!”
“I miss them, and I miss him,” said Danielle Chubb, who was Santiago’s second grade teacher last year. “I would do anything I could to get him back and get him with all of us again.”
Until then, and inspired by the one and only, they’re remaining Santiago Strong.
The community has another fundraiser planned for the Buther family on October 5 at the Lancaster County Recreation Center at 1pm. For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/events/431567867458664/?ti=as.
