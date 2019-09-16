Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $545,500 for conservation of Phase II of Poison Fork Forests

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has been awarded a $545,500 grant from the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund (CWMTF) for the acquisition of a 250-acre conservation easement on Poison Fork Creek in Randolph County. Back in July, TRLT closed on Phase I of this project, another 250-acre conservation easement, and this new funding will protect an additional 250 acres to the south of the land protected in July, for a total protected area of 500 contiguous acres.
This beautiful property has over a mile of frontage on Poison Fork Creek and is designated an outstanding resource water, the highest water quality designation the state of North Carolina bestows. Also found on the site are the federally listed as endangered Schweinitz’s sunflower and the state rare Georgia aster. Timber rattlensakes are frequently found on this property.
“The protection of this 500-acre is a significant conservation achievement for the Piedmont region,” states TRLT Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “The opportunity to protect a large intact hardwood forest of this size does not come very often, and we are excited to be a part of seeing this fantastic property permanently conserved.”
This property is adjacent to the Uwharrie National Forest and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Gamelands. Fred and Alice Stanback and the Open Space Institute funded the first 250-acres of this project. The CWMTF and the Enviva Forest Conservation Fund will fund the second 250-acre phase of this project.
To learn more about this project, how to support Three Rivers Land Trust in the conservation mission, or how to conserve property in this region, please contact Crystal Cockman, Director of Conservation for the Land Trust at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.
