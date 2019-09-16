Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $545,500 for conservation of Phase II of Poison Fork Forests

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has been awarded a $545,500 grant from the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund (CWMTF) for the acquisition of a 250-acre conservation easement on Poison Fork Creek in Randolph County. Back in July, TRLT closed on Phase I of this project, another 250-acre conservation easement, and this new funding will protect an additional 250 acres to the south of the land protected in July, for a total protected area of 500 contiguous acres.