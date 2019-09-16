Rowan Chamber Power In Partnership breakfast series kicks off Thursday, registration deadline Tuesday

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Sue Meyer with Apple, Inc. will kick off the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership season on Thurs., Sept. 19, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road, in Salisbury.
Meyer is Vice President of Apple Education’s US development team in Cupertino, CA. She works with school leaders to leverage technology to transform learning.
The event is sponsored by Global Contact Services
Dr. Lynn Moody, Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools will provide the introduction with this “Back to School” themed program.
Those wishing to attend are asked to register by noon on Tuesday, September 17th. To register: https://business.rowanchamber.com/events/details/power-in-partnership-breakfast-09-19-2019-3304
