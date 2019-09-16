Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students receive scholarships from State Employees’ Credit Union

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is proud to announce the selection of students Moriah White and Madison Patton as recipients of the State Employees’ Credit Union “People Helping People” scholarship.
The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation provides two $5,000 scholarships each year to each of the 58 North Carolina community colleges. Recipients are selected by the individual colleges, based on students’ embodiment of the credit union’s “People Helping People” philosophy demonstrated through leadership, excellence of character, integrity and community involvement. Students also must have an overall grade point average of 2.5 or higher.
“Congratulations to Moriah White and Madison Patton. It is my sincere hope that this scholarship helps them continue to achieve and demonstrate the remarkable qualities that earned them this award,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “I am excited to have these two exceptional students at Rowan-Cabarrus, serving as daily examples of the character traits we all should try to exhibit.”
White, a graduate of East Rowan High School, is pursuing an Associate in Applied Science degree in Cybersecurity at Rowan-Cabarrus. She has participated in various mission trips in underprivileged parts of the world to better the lives of people there and, locally, has assisted high school students with special needs and taught children to swim at the YMCA.
Patton, who graduated from Jay M. Robinson High School, is pursuing an Associate in Science degree at Rowan-Cabarrus. She has volunteered at Rowan Helping Ministries, where she bagged food to give to people in need. In addition, when her neighbor was diagnosed with cancer, she stepped in to assist by keeping the neighbor’s special needs child and creating a fundraiser to help the family with medical bills.
“These two students truly understand how to make a difference in the lives of others by embodying a servant’s heart,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Director of Financial Aid Allison Scott, who was a member of the scholarship committee.
Six Rowan-Cabarrus Continuing Education students also received $500 scholarships from the SECU. Derek Howell, Kevin Killough, Patrick Salcedo, Christopher Scott and Glenn Stough are all enrolled in Class A truck driver training, and Makeda Tesemma is taking the PC Repair/A+ course.
SECU scholarship recipients can use the funds for tuition, books, fees, course supplies and transportation.
“Thank you to the State Employees’ Credit Union for their commitment to Rowan-Cabarrus and our students,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees. “The price of education continues to climb across the country, and I am pleased that the State Employees’ Credit Union is committed to helping students achieve their goals.”
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).
