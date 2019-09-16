Repeat offender on-the-loose in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who has been arrested eight times for a variety of offenses in the past two years is on-the-loose again after allowing his court-ordered ankle monitor to expire.
Lester Maipi, 39, was currently facing armed robbery charges when the monitor expired. His last known location was on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.
Maipi is described as being 5′10″ tall and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
