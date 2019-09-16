FOUND: 3 missing Michigan children

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI (WILX) -- Police say three missing children have been found.
They have been located and are safe according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for 4-year-old Nicholas Smith, 10-year-old Kaidence Enriquez and 8-year-old Walter Enriquez early Monday morning.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they were last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 70000 block of Cottonwood Drive in Georgetown Township.
The sheriff's office said they are believed to be with their biological mother Kristen Enriquez and her boyfriend Jamichael Smith. They were last known to be driving a 2006 gray Volkswagen Passat with Michigan license plate DVW5016.
Investigators believe they may be in the Grand Rapids area.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-249-0911 or 1-616-994-7850.
