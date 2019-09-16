Police investigating teen’s shooting death in Lancaster

(Source: Dakota, Michael)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 15, 2019 at 8:46 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 8:49 PM

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are looking into the death of a young male in Lancaster on Sunday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred off of Carmel Road and while a suspect has been identified, that individual has not yet been brought into custody.

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Jaquavious Neely of Rock Hill, SC.

No further information has been made available as this remains an active investigation.

