Poison control: Half of those exposed to vaping products in NC are under 5 years old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Children exposed to e-cigarette products has become a major concern for officials with North Carolina Poison Control, as the recent number of cases are eye-opening.
NCPC says they have handled nearly 150 cases of e-cigarette product exposure this year and half of those cases involve children under the age of 5.
Children can become exposed to vaping products by swallowing the product, inhaling the aerosol or getting the e-liquid on their skin.
“The problem for children is that most e-liquid contains nicotine, and nicotine in very small amounts is dangerous, even life-threatening, for children,” NCPC Medical Director Michael Beuhler said. “Kids like to imitate their parents’ behavior, and the e-liquid is usually colorful and pleasant smelling,” said Beuhler.
Five people have died so far and about 450 possible cases of serious breathing illnesses tied to vaping have been identified, the AP reports.
No single vaping device, liquid or ingredient has been tied to all the illnesses, officials said.
NCPC recommends storing all e-cigarette products in a place children can’t see or reach, tell children.
If an exposure to a vaping product occurs, you’re urged to contact NC Poison Control by phone: 1-800-222-1222. People can also visit ncpoisioncontrol.org to find out if the amount ingested,inhaled or absorbed is dangerous and what should be done.
