Plumber shot and killed while working in a home
Caution tape (Source: Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff | September 15, 2019 at 8:45 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 11:53 AM

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home on US Hwy 411 Saturday, to find a plumber who had been shot dead in the side yard of a home where he had been working.

According to authorities it was determined that the victim, 49-year-old Dewayne Sparks of Anniston, had been shot by the homeowner, 61-year-old Orva Kyle Mcdonald Jr.

Investigators say the victim had no prior acquaintance with the homeowner before coming to repair a clogged sink.

The reason the victim was shot is still under investigation.

