Parent says daughter is living in college dorm covered in ‘black mold’, making her sick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For parent Ramona Jackson, she says her daughter enjoys going to school at Livingstone College, but she says what her daughter is dealing with when she gets back to her dorm room on campus is making her sick.
“No one should live under these conditions," says Jackson.
She says her daughter has been attending the college for nearly 3 years. Jackson says on campus, academics aren’t the only thing her daughter has been dealing with.
Last year Jackson says there was mold growing all over in her daughters dorm room in Harris Hall on campus. They reported it to the college.
“When I walked over to the AC unit it was just covered in mold," says Jackson. “They kind of cleaned up the areas they thought were affected. They wanted to move her to a different room in the same facility. That room had black mold as well.”
Now a year later, her daughter is back in the same residence hall.
At the beginning of this semester when Ramona moved her daughter into her new dorm room she says there weren’t any signs of the mold.
“We [went] into this room and I inspected it and it appeared to be okay."
But now just over a month into the new semester Jackson says the dorm room looks much different.
“There was black mold everywhere," Jackson explained what she discovered after visiting her daughters dorm over the weekend.
“Small clusters of black mold on the ceiling and small clusters in the closet. Its bad, when you walk into the hallway, you can smell some type of mold.”
In videos and photos that Jackson filmed of her daughters dorm room you can see what she says is mold growing all over the room.
“This year shes already had a bloody nose, she has called me to tell me that she cannot breathe," Jackson says.
She says she doesn’t want her daughter to live in a dorm which could be making her sick.
“I’ve expressed to her that she doesn’t need to be staying in that room but understandably she wants to be on campus," she says.
Jackson says the college needs to do something about it.
“Fix the mold," Jackson says. “Maybe tear down the inside walls to get whats behind the walls. That would be a start.”
We’s reached out to representatives with Livingstone College, asking about these reports and to see if they’re aware of mold of any sort in dorm rooms or on their campus. They said they’re going to look into it and respond with updated on any information on any reports or findings.
We’ve also reached out to the Rowan Department of Health about inspections, requesting any prior reports of mold or issues with the residence hall. We’ll let you know as soon as we hear back with those requests.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.