NC teacher on administrative leave after alleged inappropriate comments about VP Pence

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate comments made about Vice President Mike Pence.
According to Union County Public Schools, officials are taking the alleged inappropriate comments made by a Cuthbertson High School teacher very seriously.
Officials say when the school district found out about the alleged comments, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave last week.
There is an ongoing investigation into this matter. The Secret Service is also aware of the reported comments made by the teacher.
There’s no word on the exact comments that were allegedly made. The teacher has not been named.
“In addition, this is a personnel matter and information related to the investigation is protected by law,” a press release from school officials read.
