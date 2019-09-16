A little more heat before a cool-down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a nice break on Saturday, when Charlotte only reached 85°, the heat bounced back on Sunday and I’m forecasting low 90s again today. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around and there’s very little chance for much-needed rain.
Tuesday will bring one last day close to 90° before the first real taste of Autumn air arrives in the Carolinas.
As for rain, the chance is zero today, but it does increase slightly to about 20% late Tuesday and there may be a lingering shower or two overnight into Wednesday morning. That’s about it.
By Wednesday, cooler air from the north will move in. That will mean highs from Wednesday through Friday will be mainly in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. That’s actually a little below average for this time of year. On top of the cooler temperatures, a refreshing drop in the humidity will stick around for several days before we start to warm back into the 80s over the weekend.
In the tropics, Hurricane Humberto is a strong category one storm well off the north Florida coast today. It is forecast to strengthen a bit over the next couple of days, but continue to move out to sea and away from the United States. It is no threat to the Carolinas at this point.
Have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
